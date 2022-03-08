World celebrates International Women’s Day today

International Women’s Day is being observed globally today on March 8. The day is celebrated every year to honour the global “social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women,” who constitute a major part of society in all fields of life. The day also calls for action to advance gender equality.

This year’s theme of Women’s day is “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.”

United Nations Women Executive Director Sima Bahous in her statement for International Women’s Day said that the UN celebrates the power, potential of women and girls and recognizes their courage, resilience and leadership.

“We mark the ways in which we are making progress towards a more gender-equal world. At the same time, we see how that progress is being undermined by multiple, interlocking, and compounding generational crises, “the statement read.

The UN first celebrated International Women’s Day during International Women’s Year in 1975.

Women’s Day in Pakistan

The celebration of Women’s Day in Pakistan will surely be special as different seminars, conferences, and events will be organized to highlight the role of women across the country.

The most noteworthy of these events will be the Aurat March 2022, which will be held in major cities in Pakistan.

The main event will be held at Jinnah Park, opposite Mazar-e-Quaid, Karachi, where March first started in 2018.

The manifesto of Aurat March 2022 Karachi, tiltled as ‘Mehnatkash Aurat Rally’ (Working women’s rally), contains various demands for women in the unorganised sector including security, minimum wages. It also asks for improved provisions for women’s shelter homes with “Ujrat, Tahaffuz Aur Sukoon” (bread, peace and equality) as the main slogan.