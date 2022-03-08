Improved service delivery to be ensured in Gujranwala: Commissioner

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Ehsan Bhutta has said the resolution of public issues through improved performance of departments would be his top priority and all possible steps would be ensured to provide maximum relief to the common man.

He said the concerned officers must mobilize themselves for improvement in the quality of service delivery. He said that those who would perform their duties with due diligence would be encouraged, while concrete action would be taken against those who were not discharging their duties properly.

The commissioner expressed these views during a meeting of the concerned officers after a surprise visit to Commissioner Colony, Government Rehmat Memorial Girls School, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park and Ayesha Bibi Park on Monday.

The commissioner directed that the public should be provided easy access to the officers under the open door policy so that they could meet them without any hindrance for the resolution of their problems. He said that a special cell was being set up in the Commissioner’s Office for immediate redressal of public grievances and added that immediate instructions would be issued from the Commissioner’s Office for taking action on complaints received and the matter would be monitored continuously till the issue was resolved. Later, during a video link meeting of the Deputy Commissioners of the Division, the Commissioner directed that the use of standard construction materials in ongoing development projects should be continuously monitored and wherever complaints of substandard materials were received, action must be taken against the concerned officers and contractors.

Labourer electrocuted: A labourer was electrocuted while working in an under construction house in Gakhar Mandi, Gujranwala. Mason Amir was busy working in a house when he touched a live wire and died at the spot.

Body found: A body was found from village Toleki in Kamoki tehsil. Passers-by spotted a body under a dung heap and informed the police. The Sadar Kamoki Police reached at the spot and shifted the body to THQ Hospital.

State land retrieved: The district administration team in an operation retrieved state land worth millions of rupees from illegal occupiers. The district administration team under the supervision of assistant commissioner Kamoki conducted an operation in Kamoki and retrieved 118 kanals state land from the illegal occupants. Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzaal has said that no one would be allowed to occupy the state land at any cost and this operation against illegal occupiers will continue.