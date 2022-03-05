Economic Affairs Minister assures to provide resources for promotion of education

ISLAMABAD:Minister for Economic Affairs Omer Ayub Khan on Saturday reiterated the government’s firm commitment to provide all possible resources for the promotion of education sector in the country as it was instrumental to achieve sustainable economic growth and social prosperity.

Addressing the first convocation of the University of Haripur, Omer said that government was taking revolutionary measures for the development of education sector and promote information technology to bring local education sector at par with international standards. While, congratulated the graduating students, their teachers and parents, the minister also assured that federal government would provide all possible supports to university administration for strengthen its initiatives to uplift of local education sector and ensure provision of quality education facilities to local communities.

He further informed that keeping in view of Silicone City trend, first time in the history of country, special technology zone authority has been established and licenses also issued in collaboration with provincial government to special information technology zone and Pak-Australia Institute for the establishment of their facilities.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangish also congratulated the graduating students and university administration and said that it was a unique day for students and university as well as was a beginning of new era.

He appreciated the university administration for meeting the issues and maintaining the quality of education, achieving growth that were the main challenges of modern time. All academic, economic and administrative indicators were showing remarkable performance,which was possible due to hard work and efforts of Vice Chancellor of the university, he added.

The Provincial Minister also congratulate the Vice Chancellor and assured him full support of provincial government to fulfill all the needs of university including land and others.

Addressing the convocation, Vice Chancellor Professor Anwar Gilani thanked the federal minister for providing Rs1.5 billion development grant for the university during 2019, which help to initiate developmental work and to meet other expenditures of the university .

He informed that about 15,000 students had been graduated so far, where as 6,500 students were studding in university campus, adding that over 6,500 students were also enrolled in 06 different colleges affiliated with the university.