Pak vs Aus: Faheem, Hassan and Haris included in Test squad

Three Pakistani cricketers Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, and Faheem Ashraf have rejoined the Test squad after recovering and completing the obligatory isolation period, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Saturday.

The PCB said that pacer Haris Rauf has rejoined the test squad after testing negative for COVID-19.

Rauf had tested positive with coronavirus on Tuesday after a Rapid Antigen Test and Naseem Shah, who was initially a bench reserve, had replaced him in the crew for the series opener played in Rawalpindi.

Also, all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and forefront pacer Hasan Ali have gotten back to the team after suffering from injuries.

Hasan Ali had faced a groin injury, while Faheem Ashraf was likewise injured during the match against Peshawar Zalmi in the primary eliminator at the Gaddafi Stadium last month. After which, Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jnr were called up to supplant the pair.

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Zahid Mahmood.

Australia squad:

Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (VC), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.