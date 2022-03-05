EC directs for oath taking of LG representatives

The Election Commission (EC) has directed the District Returning Officers to arrange for the swearing-in of the successful Local Government (LG) candidates in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa two and a half months ago. In a notification, the Election Commission has asked the returning officers to arrange for the swearing-in ceremony of the elected representatives of the first phase of local body elections in KP. Official sources said that the swearing-in of the chairmen, members, tehsil and city chairmen, and mayors of Village and Neighborhood will be held soon and the record will be provided to the District Election Commissioners. District Returning Officers have also been directed to assign swearing-in duties to the concerned officers and issue work schedules. Local elections were held on December 19, but the elected representatives have not yet taken the oath.













