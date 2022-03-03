Javed Afridi aims on buying famous football club

Notable Pakistani entrepreneur and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, has now focused on venturing into the football arena.

As per the Khaleej Times, Javed Afridi has shown his interest in getting one of the most renowned and greatest football clubs, Chelsea.

According to reports, English football club Chelsea’s owner, Roman Abramovich, who is a Russian billionaire, has decided to sell his club in the wake of mounting pressure over Russia’s intrusion of Ukraine.

As per the Khaleej Times, a source uncovered that Javed Afridi’s management team previously had a meeting in the UK regarding purchasing a football club.

“Afridi’s group held a gathering on Wednesday with games and legitimate office in the UK. There are a lot of financial backers who are keen on Chelsea Football Club,” the source shared with Khaleej Times.

“They think it’s the perfect opportunity and potential chance to put resources into football. In addition, somebody from Asia should come and contribute. They are in exchange with them at the present time,” it added further.

Zalmi’s owner, Javed Afridi, could confront intense rivalry from Swiss tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss, as he is likewise in the competition to purchase a football club.

Hansjoerg Wyss has likewise claimed that he had gotten a proposal from Chelsea Football Club proprietor Roman Abramovich.

In June 2003, Roman Abramovich purchased Chelsea Football Club. Since then, Chelsea has acquired five Premier League titles and five FA Cup prizes.