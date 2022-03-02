OGRA holds hearing in Faisalabad to redress public’s gas-related grievances

ISLAMABAD:Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA ) Wednesday held a public hearing in Faisalabad to redress complaints of consumers against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL). The hearing, held at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), was attended by more than 150 people, while the OGRA team received around 60 different complaints in writing, a news release said here.

Senior Management of SNGPL Faisalabad, domestic, commercial, industrial consumers, representatives of the business community, executive members of FCCI and its office bearers were also present at the hearing.

During the hearing, the authority said “consumers raised issues of cogeneration and industrial connections, dedicated gas line connections, excessive billing, meter connections, meter tampering, new gas connections and projects, usage of natural gas for industry and not for households, meter replacement policy, SME sector challenges, uplifting of the ban on new connections, additional security issues, need of more advance metering systems, issues about contractual load.”

The OGRA team consisted of Imran Ghaznavi, Senior Executive Director (Corporate & Media Affairs), Shahzad Iqbal, Senior Executive Director (Consumers Affairs Department), Misbah Yaqub, Senior Executive Director (Gas), Dr. Abdul Basit Qureshi (Registrar) and relevant DO’s conducted the hearing.

The authority assured the complainants that their genuine issues would be redressed, directing the SNGPL to take all possible remedial measures.