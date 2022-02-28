Pakistan team holds training session

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan team held a training and practice session at the Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi on Monday, as part of the preparations for the first Test between the Green-shirts and Australia.

After the session, the entire Pakistan test squad and support staff reported to the team hotel in Islamabad.

However, the rest of the squad and support staff would take part in the team practice session at Pindi Stadium on Tuesday, other than Iftikhar and Wasim Jr. as they were undergoing their three-day isolation.

The tour of Australia includes three Test matches as many ODIs and a Twenty20 International from March 4 to April 5. The Kangaroos were touring Pakistan after a gap of 24 years. The last time they played here was back in 1998.

Rawalpindi would stage the Test series opener, three ODIs, and a T20 while Karachi and Lahore will host one Test each.