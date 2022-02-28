Three killed, four injured in road accidents

FAISALABAD: Three persons were killed, while four others sustained multiple injuries in two separate road accidents.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Monday that a speeding car collided with a trailer near Sahianwala Interchange, Chiniot road. Consequently, 50-year-old Sarfraz r/o Taxila and 25-year-old Mohsan r/o Shahkot suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, while four others– 2-year-old Hurain Asif, her mother Sajjal (34), Bashiran Bibi (38), and her daughter Kajal (20), all residents of Shahkot, sustained injuries and were shifted to Allied Hospital.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old motorcyclist Areeb was killed when a tractor-trolley hit the two-wheeler near Chak 255-RB Nawan Pind Dijkot.

Police took bodies and vehicles into custody and started an investigation.