Early redressal overseas Pakistanis’ complaints emphasized

Faisalabad Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad has directed the concerned departments to take appropriate steps for early redressal of the complaints of overseas’ Pakistanis. Chairing District Overseas Committee here on Sunday, he said that Punjab government had issued clear instructions for speedy redressal of the problems of overseas Pakistanis. Strict instructions have also been issued to Assistant Commissioners and Revenue Officers for expeditious disposal of property related cases. Chairman DOC Mirza Muhammad Asghar, City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshir Mekank, Member Committee Talha Hameed, ACs Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, Ghulam Mustafa Jatt, police and other officers were also present.













