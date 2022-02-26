CCPO visits Gaddafi Stadium, reviews security arrangements

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev, on Friday visited the Gaddafi Stadium and reviewed the security and traffic arrangements made for the second eliminator match of the final phase of PSL7.

DIG Operations Dr. Abid Khan, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Administration Atif Nazir, SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SP Model Town Waqar Azeem, and other senior police officers were also present.

The CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev along with DIG Operations, CTO Lahore, and senior officers reviewed the security arrangements at the route of teams, entry points at gates of the stadium and inspected the checking mechanism.

DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan and CTO Lahore briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the security, traffic, and parking arrangements.

The CCPO Lahore issued directions to the police officers to further strengthen the arrangements.

Fayyaz Ahmad Dev also took a round of different enclosures of the stadium during a cricket match.

The CCPO Lahore directed deputed police officials to behave with the visiting citizens at the stadium in a polite manner.

The Lahore police have ensured foolproof security on all the T-20 cricket matches of the second and final phase of PSL7.

The CCPO said that security would remain at high alert during the final match of the series to be played on Sunday. He said that police had the complete support of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, district administration, PCB, and law enforcement agencies to ensure security so that people could enjoy these matches in a peaceful atmosphere.