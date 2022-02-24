Fifteen nations set to compete for WSF World Doubles titles

ISLAMABAD: As many as 15 nations would compete for the top honors at the upcoming WSF World Doubles Squash Championships, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, for the first time from April 5 to 9.

The 2022 WSF World Doubles would be organized by Scottish Squash and will feature three events – a men’s event, a women’s event, and a mixed event – with all of the action taking place at Glasgow Life’s Scotstoun Leisure Centre, said a press release issued here.

Host Scotland would look to recapture the form, which saw them win the men’s event in 2016, and they will be joined by Australia, who dominated the 2019 WSF World Doubles on home soil with wins in all three events in Carrara and are the most successful nation ever at the championships.

New Zealand, which has won six events, and England, which won the inaugural men’s event in 1997, would also travel to Glasgow to battle for the prestigious titles. The entry list also includes Hong Kong and India, which hosted the 1997 and 2004 events, respectively.

Councilor David McDonald, Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of Glasgow Life, said, “We’re delighted to host this fantastic event in our city, and there is no better-suited venue in the country than Scotstoun Leisure Centre.

“Glasgow is dedicated to attracting world-class events and hosting this event for the first time is yet further recognition of our international status as an international sporting city.

Maggie Still, Chief Executive Scottish Squash said, “With just under six weeks to go until the 2022 WSF World Doubles Championships gets underway, we’re really excited to be able to confirm the nations that will be competing in Glasgow.

“The 15 nations who will participate span across six continents demonstrating the global sport that we’re lucky to be part of.