HBL PSL 7: Schedule for today Feb 24

With just two matches left before the final of the seventh season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the expectation among fans has increased a lot.

Former champions Multan Sultans have effectively reserved their position in the final in the wake of prevailing over Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs on Wednesday.

Today, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, who finished at the third and fourth spot on the points table, respectively, will be facing each other in eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The team that wins Eliminator 1 – either Islamabad United or Peshawar Zalmi – will take on the losing side from the Qualifier – Lahore Qalandars tomorrow.