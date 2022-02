KARACHI: English cricketer-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan exceptionally appraised Pakistan Super League (PSL) in terms of fewer matches.

“PSL has it spot on, great players, fewer games than other leagues making it a few weeks shorter. It leaves you wanting a little bit more toward the end, other leagues don’t,” he wrote.

34-matches PSL takes just a month to finish. As indicated by many cricket fans and specialists, one reason for PSL’s prosperity is the fewer number of matches or games.