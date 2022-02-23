PPP’s Rehman Malik passes away at 70

ISLAMABAD: Senior politician and former interior minister Rehman Malik died at the age of 70 on Wednesday morning.

The PPP senator had been hospitalised in Islamabad because of COVID-19-related complications and his lungs had been severely affected, his spokesperson, Riaz Ahmad Turi, confirmed.

He is survived by his widow and two sons.

On February 1, PPP Senator Sehar Kamran had announced on Twitter that Malik’s condition had deteriorated because of which he was put on a ventilator.

Malik, who had received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Karachi, served as the interior minister of the country from 2008 to 2013. He was one of the closest aides of former premier Benazir Bhutto.

Owing to his services, the government of Pakistan had awarded him with one of the highest civilian awards in the country — Sitara-e-Shujaat (the Star of Bravery). He also received one of the most prestigious civil decorations — the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (the Order of Excellence) — from the state.

Condolences

After the news of his demise, condolences started pouring in from all political circles of the country.

“I am deeply saddened by the demise of former interior minister Rehman Malik. May Allah forgive him and grant patience to his family,” PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal wrote on Twitter.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the sudden demise of Senator #RehmanMalik. A huge loss indeed. May Allah rest his soul in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the family,” stated MPA Sindh Assembly Mumtaz Ali Chandio.

PML-N leader Hina Butt also expressed grief over the death of Rehman Malik.