Modern cricket stadium being constructed in Islamabad: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday announced that modern cricket stadium was being constructed besides setting up a new five-star hotel in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that Capital Development Authority (CDA) has also been directed to auction three plots in a prime location for setting up new modern hospitals. After the provision of health card by the government, the people were now getting free treatment from private hospitals resulting in ease of pressure on public sector hospitals in the federal capital, he added.

The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan would depart for Russia tomorrow on a historical visit after over two decades. We were going for issuing an E-Passport facility and the PM would inaugurate the launching of E-Passport after returning from Russia, he added.

He said Australian cricket team was also visiting Pakistan on February 27 after a long time and special arrangements were made for tight security in this regard.

Sheikh Rashid said the federal government was ready to provide more personnel of Ranger to the Sindh government, in case the provincial chief minister made the request as per the constitution. Even we were ready to deploy Ranger in police stations for maintenance of law and order in Karachi, he added.

He said 13 new passport offices besides 28 new NADRA offices were being set up across the country to facilitate the masses. He said the service of 1819 was also being restored along with modernizing service of Rescue 1122.

The minister said a high-level Service Centre of Police was being established at F-6 where 28 services would be provided to the citizen under one roof.

He said a scheduled conference of foreign ministers of OIC was also being held on March 22 and 23 in Islamabad and there would be a local holiday.

About the no-confidence motion of the opposition against the PM, the minister said Imran Khan would emerge victorious in this political battle and the opposition would face embarrassment like in the past.

Responding to a question, he said politicians never closed their doors for talks with others and PML-N top leadership met with PML-Q leaders after 14 years. Jahangir Tareen was a seasoned politician and in his personal views there was no harm to engage him, he observed.

To another question, he said Pak Armed forces rendered supreme sacrifices to defend the motherland and crush Pakistan’s enemies.

To a separate query, he said all out of order cameras of safe-city were being repaired. He advised the people to provide data to the concerned police stations before renting out their houses to tenants.

He said he would not comment on Mohsin Baig as the case was sub-judice in the court.