Police recovers minor kid abducted for ransom, four kidnappers netted

MULTAN: Police claimed to have arrested four alleged kidnappers and recovered an abducted minor boy from their possession here on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference here, City Police Officer Khurram Shehzad Haider stated that minor boy namely Sadam Khan son of Gul Ameer Khan was kidnapped for ransom on February 12, when he was playing outside his home, located at Mohalla Khawaja Ghareeb Nawaz.

Five alleged outlaws namely Gull Khan, Akbar Khan, Muhammad Sultan, Surriya Sultan and Matee Khan were involved in the abduction of the boy. The outlaws demanded Rs one million from the victim family for his release.

The victim family contacted police after which the police employing modern technology managed to arrest the abductors and ensured safe recovery of the boy, the CPO informed. The alleged abductor was customer of Gul Ameer Khan, the father of abducted boy.

City Police Officer Khurram Shehzad awarded cash prizes and commendatory certificates to SHO Seetal Marri Qaswar Hussain Kalro, Investigation Officer SI Muhammad Subtain, ASI Allah Dittah, Shoukat Commando, Javed Ansari and some other officials.

The female abductor was put on judicial remand. However, police got physical remand of the other three outlaws. The police is also conducting raids to arrest Matee Khan, the accused involved in the incident.