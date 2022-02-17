Inter-collegiate women volleyball tournament held

SARGODHA: The Inter-collegiate women volleyball tournament 2022 was held at Government Graduate College for Women, here on Thursday.

Teams of Government Graduate College Sargodha, Government Degree College Mela Mandi, Superior College, Punjab College and Eminent College participated.

Superior College team got first, Government Graduate College Sargodha second and team of Punjab College got the third position.

Principal Government College Chandni Chowk Dr Saeeda Jamshad distributed prizes among the players of winning team and appreciated their standard of sportsmanship. A large numbers of female students were present to support their teams.