Jason Roy fined by PCB for breaching PSL’s code of conduct

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has fined Quetta Gladiators’ Jason Roy 5% of his match fee for level-1 breach of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) code of conduct.

The incident happened during his side’s eight-wicket defeat against Lahore Qalandars in the 20th match of the tournament at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday night, said a spokesman for the PCB on Monday.

Roy was found to have violated Article 2.21 of the PSL code of conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to “conduct that brings the game into disrepute,” following his reaction after he was adjudged caught behind by Asif Yaqoob off Shaheen Shah Afridi.

“Roy admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed to be imposed by Roshan Mahanama. Therefore, no formal hearing took place. The charges were levelled by the on-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Michael Gough, third umpire Rashid Riaz and fourth umpire Waleed Yaqoob.

“All first-time offences of level-1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or imposition of a fine of up to 25% of the applicable match fee,” added the spokesman.