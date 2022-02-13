FGRF to build ‘Madani Home’ for homeless children

ISLAMABAD: Faizan Global Relief Foundation (FGRF), a non-profitable organization, is going to build first state-of-the-art shelter home for homeless children under its project ‘Madani Home’.

This novel initiative being built in North Karachi would not only provide quality education to the unattended children but it would bear all the expenses of lodging along with other necessities of life, said FGRF Executive Director Muhammad Sharukh during an exclusive talk with APP on Sunday.

He said that the three-dimensional (3D) model had been prepared of the project and very soon, its foundation stone would be laid after completing all the codal formalities.

He said the children whose parents were died or they had no guardians or facing financial issues for their proper upbringing would be given admission in the Madani Home. Sharukh said besides religious knowledge, children would be equipped with modern education keeping in view their inbuilt qualities and their parents or guardians aspirations.

“The aim of Madani Home is to make children of deprived segments of the society good citizens of the country by bring up them in a homelike and enabling environment,” he added. He further said it was just a first step, in near future; the FGRF was going to extend the radius of its network across the country to bring the deserving children in the mainstream of life.

He also urged the people to extend their helping hands to the FGRF for successful completion and smooth operation of these shelter homes as Madani Home would guarantee a bright future to out of school and homeless children.