Qureshi asks opposition to support South Punjab constitution amendment

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday asked the opposition to support the constitutional amendment required for the creation of South Punjab province, if they were really sincere for the cause.

The foreign minister, in a statement, criticized Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for not even responding to his letter on the subject.

He said a report by the United Nations Development Program had also endorsed his viewpoint calling South Punjab the most backward region.

Qureshi said he had re-sent his letters to Bilwal Bhutto and Shahbaz Sharif along with the UNDP’s statistics.

He also asked the opposition to seriously consider the matter and support the constitutional amendment keeping in view the ground realities.

“They should not impede the creation of the South Punjab province, even if Bilawal Bhutto and Shahbaz Sharif keep in view their political interest,” Qureshi added.

The foreign minister said the South Punjab province could not be created by mere criticizing the government rather it would require a constitutional amendment.