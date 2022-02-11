Fawad Ahmed to replace Rashid Khan in Lahore Qalandar’s squad

LAHORE: Australian spinner Fawad Ahmed is all set to make an entry in PSL by replacing Rashid khan, who has been called back to perform his national duty.

Rashid, who is expected to represent Afghanistan in his away series against Bangladesh from February 23, will leave the Qalandars’ squad after his final face-off with Islamabad United on 19 – feb-2022.

As a result, the Qalandars have picked Fawad as the replacement for the remainder of the matches. PSL Technical Committee has also approved the replacement request by the franchise.

It’s worth noting that the Qalandars are currently third in the PSL 7 points table, having won three of their five matches.