Kashmiri freedom fighter Maqbool Butt’s 38th martyrdom anniversary today

All is set to observe the 38th martyrdom day of veteran leader of Kashmir Freedom Movement Muhammad Maqbool Butt Shaheed on both sides of the line of control including Azad Jammu Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) today (Friday) with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of the departed Kashmiri leader till the achievement of legitimate right to self-determination.

Anti-India and pro-freedom rallies and demonstrations in all small and major towns at both sides of the Line of Control will be hallmark of the day to pay rich tributes to Shaheed Maqbool Butt who was put to gallows by India this day in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail this day in 1984 for his ‘offence’ of demanding the right to self-determination for the people of Jammu Kashmir state under the spirit of the international norms and commitments, according to the scheduled anniversary programs being designed by the Jammu Kashmir National Liberation Front, the JKLF sources told media here.

In IIOJK, a complete strike followed by rallies, seminars, conferences and processions will be the hallmark of the martyrdom day of one of the pioneer leaders of the Kashmir freedom struggle, according to Muhammad Azeem Dutt Advocate, spokesperson of Jammu & Kashmir Plebiscite Front.