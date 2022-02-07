Giroud shoots open Serie A title race with derby double

MILAN: Olivier Giroud bust the Serie A title race wide open on Saturday with a quick-fire derby brace in a 2-1 win which moves AC Milan to within one point of leaders Inter. France international Giroud poked Milan level with 15 minutes remaining of a thrilling encounter after Ivan Perisic had given champions Inter a deserved first-half lead with a perfectly placed volley from Hakan Calhanoglu’s corner. And three minutes later the 35-year-old sent the Milan fans at the San Siro wild with a neat turn and low finish after collecting Davide Calabria’s pass. “We were in difficulty for the first half. The second 45 minutes we got back in the game, and I was hoping for one or two chances in the area,” Giroud said to DAZN. “The first was a bit lucky but the second was a good ball from Cala (Davide Calabria) and great for our fans… I don’t know what to say. I’m very happy and proud of this team which never gave up.” Giroud was only playing because Zlatan Ibrahimovic was out with an Achilles tendon injury but pounced just as Inter looked to be headed for what up to that point would have been a deserved win. Milan had hardly created anything until Giroud pushed Brahim Diaz’s mishit and deflected shot past Samir Handanovic but are now right back in a title race which seemed to be heading in Inter’s favour.













