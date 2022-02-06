Bizenjo, Sanjrani visit FC camp in Naushki, hail security forces for repulsing terrorist attacks

Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday hailed security forces for repulsing terrorist attacks in Balochistan’s Naushki and Panjgur areas earlier this week and killing terrorists behind the assault. Terrorists had on Feb 2 attempted to attack security forces’ camps in Panjgur and Naushki in two separate attacks. However, security forces had repulsed both the attacks and killed 20 terrorists in a subsequent clearance operation.

“We have pride in our forces as they demonstrated exemplary courage in tackling the menace of terrorism,” Bizenjo said while addressing security forces during a visit to the FC camp in Naushki. He was accompanied by Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and other provincial ministers.

Bizenjo said the way security forces repulsed attacks in Naushki and Panjgur warranted commendation.

“Our security forces have proven with their sacrifices that nobody can harm our beloved country,” the chief minister said.

“We stand with our security forces. The enemy cannot harm us in the presence of our brave security forces.”

The chief minister, chairman Senate and provincial ministers also paid homage to the security personnel who bravely fought against the terrorists. They also commended the sacrifices and efforts of FC Balochistan. In Panjgur, terrorists had tried to enter a security forces’ camp from two locations. “However, timely response by troops foiled their attempt. During intense exchange of fire one soldier embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR statement had added.

In Naushki, according to the ISPR, terrorists attempted to enter an FC camp which was “promptly responded”, adding that four terrorists were killed as a result. The statement had said one officer was injured during the shootout. A day later, the ISPR said the clearance operation in Balochistan, which was launched after the attacks, had been completed. A total of 20 terrorists were killed during operations following the attacks, the military’s media affairs wing had said in a statement, adding that nine security personnel had embraced martyrdom.