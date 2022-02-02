PPP minister, bureaucrats appear in NAB court

Sindh ministers and bureaucrats Tuesday appeared before the NAB court Sukkur in a corruption reference. The court extended bail before arrest applications of some of the accused. Sindh Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, MNA Abrar Shah, Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Cell Nawab Wassan, and Bilawal Zardari’s political secretary Jamil Soomro appeared in the court. They were granted interim bails in the assets beyond means cases, while provincial minister Owais Qadir Shah did not appear in the court, and filed a plea seeking an extension of his bail. Moreover, former deputy commissioner Sukkur Raheem Bakhsh Maitlo, officers, contractors and 30 more respondents also attended the court. The court extended the interim bail of Jamil Soomro till March 15, while others, including Abrar Shah, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Nawab Wassan and Owais Shah till March 14.













