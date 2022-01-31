Pakistan reports over 7000 COVID cases in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recorded a little drop in daily COVID-19 cases as the country reported 7,048 new cases of the pandemic during the last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), a total of 61,077 samples were tested, out of which 7,048 turned out to be positive, showing the infection rate of 11.53% as compared to yesterday’s 12.46 per cent.

The nationwide tally of confirmed infections rose to 1,425,039 with the addition of 7,048 fresh cases.

21 more patients succumbed to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 29,269. The NCOC said the number of patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country stands at 1,423.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 25,018,383 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 61,077 tests during the past 24 hours.

1,291,725 people have got their health back including 2,987 in a single day.