Katherine Schwarzenegger shares photos of her and Chris Pratt’s daughter

Katherine Schwarzenegger just shared some beary adorable photos of her daughter Lyla.

The sweet snapshots, shared to Instagram on Jan. 26, were taken during a family walk through the woods. In addition to capturing the beautiful outdoor scenery, Katherine made sure to photograph her loved ones, including her husband Chris Pratt and her mom Maria Shriver holding Lyla’s hand on the stroll.

And while the adults bundled up in their coats, Lyla kept warm in an infant campshire one-piece by The North Face that featured little bear ears on the top. As Katherine captioned the post, “My little cozy enjoying some wide open spaces.”

Lyla also accessorized her cute cub look with a pair of sparkly pink sneakers. But eventually, it was time for an outfit change and the 17-month-old was seen sporting a floral jacket, rose-colored pants and tan winter boots. Katherine, 32, and Chris, 42, welcomed Lyla in August 2020. “Motherhood has been such an incredible experience for me, and I’ve loved every minute of it and it has made all my dreams come true,” she told Today’s Hoda Kotb last March. “So, I’m just blissfully happy with it.” And while the BDA Baby host and the actor have posted a few pictures of their little one, they’ve tried to protect her privacy by not showing her face.

“Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it’s a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today’s world,” Katherine, whose dad is Arnold Schwarzenegger, continued during the interview. “But I think one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing, or as normal of an upbringing as possible.”

“And so we had a really normal and magical childhood, and we were allowed to kind of be our own people and have our own identity and kind of choose to step into whatever form of being public we wanted to when we felt comfortable,” she added. “And I think that was such an incredible gift to have given us kids, and so it’s something that is really important to my husband and I to be able to give to our kids and to be able to, you know, have that privacy and, you know, not necessarily show as much of them on social media.” Chris is also dad to 9-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex wife actress Anna Faris. And soon, he’ll be a father of three. In December, reports spread that Chris and Katherine are expecting another baby. And as Chris explained during a June episode of E! News’ Daily Pop, he loves watching each of his kids grow into their own person.