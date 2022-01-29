‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ — learning and development strategy

The main aim of “learning and development strategy” is to ensure that the organisations has a skilful, high potential and talented workforce to meet the organisational current and future needs.

It also establishes the ways, makes policies and practices to enhance employee’s existing skills and to develop new skills. It hints at the fact that the organisations should invest in the human capital as talented employees are the major resource for their organisation to aid it to the future success. This strategy demands for the employees’ the suitable environment to help them to grow and develop by self-managed long term capacity building learning as well as empowerment techniques.

“The Wolf of Wall Street” a famous screenplay based on a true story, written by Jordan Belfort in 2007 and screen played by “Terence winter” in 2013. The movie begins with the scene when the Jordan Belfort was hired by the L.F. Rothschild where he learned the tactics and techniques of selling the stocks. Later on, he got job in the brokerage firm Boiler Room stock, where he implemented those techniques by using pink sheets to raise the prices of the stocks and increasing demand in the stock market through illegal means. He along with his friends then established his own organization “Stratton Oakmont” and became one of the top and successful entrepreneurs’ of the wall street and started living a life of high standards.

The Wolf of Wall Street perfectly depicts the strategies and techniques that should be adopted by the employee’s provided by their senior managers and organization itself. The movie elucidates how the ensure the Stability, and Integrity, how to make one’s pride, how to face and tackle the danger at every turn in the professional life to keep the pace of work and the keeping the flow of the process of learning and development among employees.

The wolf of wall street sheds the light on the ways the senior management should adopt to motivate their workforce, engage them, influence them to inculcate their skills by training their professionals providing guidance. The movie suggests that in order to get efficient work done by your employee on time the organizations need to “Put meet on the table”. By doing this the tsunami of employees’ will be attracted, hired and retain in the organization competitively working hard from dawn to dusk to achieve the organizational goals which will in return benefit them with grade-jump, promotion, increment in salary, bonus and so on.

“Another situation another stocks another idea to restock” this excerpt from the movie highlights the fact that to achieve highest rank in the market and to win the resources, the organizations should not only work hard but smart. It tells that the employees should be develop according to the situations and circumstances they will have to face to compete with the competitors. There should not only be one rather number of strategies to and number of ideas should be inculcated to sell the product, in this way the employee will acquire the new tactics of dealing and lead to the overall growth of individual’s personality as well as organization will expand.

The main character of the movie “Jordan Belfort” has impressed the people around him who got influence from him, left their jobs and join hands with him in establishing his own firm” Stratton Oakmont”. He was of the view that the organization should also work attaining profit for itself and for its employees for which it, “Need to get them buy what they need”, should train employees to develop the policies and implement them to raise the expand the business, attract people, and influence tem to buy products from your company. There were number of highly motivated employees depicted in this movie whose enthusiasm, passion, energy level and dedication toward work was taking into consideration while hiring them, and polish it more by training and developing it because most of the employees working in the Belfort’s company didn’t even graduate, while some took 5 years to complete high school but Belfort started working with a few members, Young hungry talented and wanted to be rich and took that small no of people and short firm to the heights and re-invent the company.

Jordan believes that given the new influential and inspiring name to the company will help them to gain trust of the people, with new script and new guidelines they will be able to develop their firm and its people. Number of technological changes were being made to fasten the work pace, build trust among people and employee for which he used the influencing and appreciative language. Jordan by using his communication skills ignite the passion of its employees by presenting them with motivational speaks on daily basis and verbally recognizing their efforts. It changes the life style of his employees and his peers along with his own like from working as a common average worker to the level of vice president and CEO at the “Stratton Oakmont”.

The movie depicts that Rewarding employees will boost up their confidence and make them feel valuable so their desire to work for the organization by committing to it for a long period of time. Throwing parties to celebrate the profit that organization make because of its highly skilled workforce. Jordan believes that the “Versification is the future of company” it just needs to

make people trust them after which his organization reached to the zenith due to which many students from money making families wants to join him and willing to leave college to get hire by his company. Due to the initiatives, policies and its practices, reward system and most importantly the learning and development of employees was the reason that “Within a month they get double in size and move to bigger offices”. They used to treat people and their employees as one of them to get work done by them and also shower them with $ 40,000 in one month. The CEO of company wants its employees to live like him.

“Next move” finding companies to take public IPO’s” initial public office. Although he destined t0 make money through illegal means but the strategies he adopted and teach to its employees for their growth and development were outstanding, in one scene he said “Not gonna hang up phone until your client either buy or die”. His motivational and enthusiastic speeches move his employees, he does it by giving his own examples and commenting on the very weakness of the employee, by saying that there is no nobility in poverty, that is to get settled, become rich, and make money. It is also shown in the movie that to deal with problems one should become rich, it is his strategy to make his workforce more vibrant toward work, get more skilled in their job to not only meet their daily life needs, but to save some for their future requirements.

