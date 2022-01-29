4 injured due to gas leakage blast

RAWALPINDI: At least four police cops were injured due to gas leakage blast in Police Lines Headquarters Altaf Hussain Shaheed Mess here on Saturday.

The injured in the blaze were shifted to DHQ Hospital for medical treatment. According to police spokesman, the condition of three police cops was out of danger while 1 police cop was being shifted to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) in critical condition. City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik visited DHQ hospital to inquire about the health of injured cops. CPO directed concerned authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured. CPO prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured due to blast.

CPO also inspected the incident site and an inquiry committee has been formed to look into the matter. SP Headquarters Zaneera Azfar and SP Saddar Tariq Mehboob were also present on the occasion.