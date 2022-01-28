Shibli condemns manhandling of peaceful protesters in Sindh

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz on Friday strongly condemned Sindh police for use of force and brutal handling of the peaceful protesters of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) workers in Karachi.

Speaking in the Senate on a point of order, he said, “We strongly condemn police action against the peaceful protesters of MQM-P.”

He said the Sindh police’s action reminded the Model Town Lahore incident in which innocent people were killed.

He said it seemed that the PPP was no more the party of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, as now it was known as the party of Asif Ali Zardari.

The minister asked the Pakistan Peoples Party to tender an apology to the MQM-P for the brutal action against the MQM-workers.

He held the PML-N and PPP responsible for weakening the national economy, adding that it was unfortunate that both the parties used the country’s resources for their personal interests and making assets.