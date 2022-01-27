Sheth Jeebun leading from front in UK’s Health Care

During the Pandemic United Kingdom also faced the wrath of Covid-19, Sheth Jeebun, who is Managing Director of Aster Healthcare Ltd. was born and bred in the lovely island of Mauritius. He did O/A Level from Cambridge and then got registered as Nurse Training in 1987, after completing his training, he started working as registered as Nurse and then as ward manager in 1989.

From 1990- 2005 he is established 3 Nursing Homes for the Elderly and since 2006 to date he is the Director of Aster Healthcare (group of Nursing homes) and Property developments.

With over 30 years of experience in the healthcare sector at all levels, he is a seasoned and dedicated healthcare professional, who is committed to providing the highest quality of care for the elderly. He has worked from the bottom as a nurse for the elderly and gradually enhanced his skills to managing nursing homes, thus, he knows how the intricacies of care at all levels of the industry. Furthermore, he also has many years of experience in property development.

Talking to the media Sheth Jeebun said “I recognise the importance of sustainability in mitigating the impacts of over-consumption and carbon use. I am therefore committed to making all Aster Healthcare Homes completely paper-free by 2020. To do so we are investing in the latest technology that provides unparalleled care management systems for the tailored treatment of our residents. Such digitisation will not only provide for more efficient and accurate care but will also reduce our carbon footprint as a company.

He also added that, aside from the care sector, I am also involved in several international investment projects. In early 2022 we are starting a project in India in the Artisan Sector which would include working with 30,000 skilled, deprived women in the rural areas. The aim of the project is to bring artisan products by underprivileged women in the rural areas of India to the UK market so that they may earn a living for themselves and free themselves from situations of financial difficulty. Equally, I am currently undertaking an investment project in Mauritius that is looking to covert undeveloped land into a housing, hotel and shopping complex.

Sheth Jeebun said “a key part of my ethos is giving back to the community and ensuring that I help those around us who are less fortunate. The pandemic of the last several years has truly highlighted inequalities that exist globally and I am incredibly proud to say that I have been involved in sponsoring underprivileged children across the world in Africa, Pakistan and India since the 1990s and will continue to do so. As a firm we are also involved in being a corporate sponsor for several local charities including Plan International, Red Cross, Action Aid, in Aid of Care, Dignity in Care, Guildford Philanthropy among many others.”

Jeebun continued saying that “My Vision over the next few years is to see stable growth across all our divisions whilst committing to making the way we work more sustainable and friendly to the planet.”

Jeebun concluded by saying that, “My vision is to grow the various companies sustainably and productively over the next few years, whilst maintaining our key value of community and giving back to those less fortunate.”