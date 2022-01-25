Listening into the abyss

It requires bravery to pen your innate thoughts that no one can experience. Kashaf Alvi mustered up the strength to reveal to the world how he can see and feel but is unable to hear the sounds, voices and noises.

He is the first Pakistani deaf author. Hailing from Islamabad, Kashaf is pursuing his secondary school education and lives with his father. His book The Language of Paradise is not just a collection of his views and experiences but is an endeavour to connect the people with those who are deaf and mute. Kashaf’s simple words, openness, and honest views are indeed a breath of fresh air. In the opening chapter, My Inspiration, he acknowledges the care and the love of his father and those who always motivated him. It was the best of these people that inspired him to praise gratitude. He mentions the Lion King and how the concept of the Circle of Life helped him understand his life. He considers himself Simba and looks up to his father as Mufasa – the gentle, caring father.

Kashaf discusses his daily routine that is nothing short of a challenge for the readers. We never realize that millions of people like Kashaf go through these ordeals every day. He shares how he comprehends people’s views by reading their lips. Now that the pandemic compels people to wear a mask, he cannot truly understand them. In a world with humans all around, Kashaf finds solace and energy when he finds someone like him – someone who understands him and feels the pain of living such a life.

The chapter A Day in Life is filled with instances that make us feel privileged. Kashaf explains the everyday challenges of waking up, accepting life as it is and going about his daily routine. He begins this chapter by writing: “Deaf people look just like normal folks and deafness, unlike blindness or any other physical disability, is not visible to the eye.” In one chapter, Kashaf boldly explains audism, that is the prejudice against people who are deaf. He feels unfortunate that people consider deaf people to be less intelligent than others. “Deaf people are simply normal people who just cannot hear…” he writes.

The 100-page book is colourfully designed that becomes more kaleidoscopic with Kashaf’s true, vibrant words. He also explores the norms to respect in deaf cultures, deaf people’s ability to work with a sixth sense and lessons from the deaf world. He shares his childhood experience of watching television and his father switching it off. His father explained that when the muezzin calls the Azaan, one must stop doing all activities. His father explained the words of the Azaan that left Kashaf emotional. “I could not hear the words, but I could feel them.” He also shares that the mobile phone is his best friend because on social media people talk with their hands no matter if they are deaf or otherwise. Kashaf was mostly home-schooled and attended the school for the deaf. He also taught young deaf kids and special children. He is indeed an inspiration!

