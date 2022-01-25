Pakistan’s exports to USA increase 45pc to $3,323m in H1-FY2021-22

Pakistan’s exports of goods and services to the United State of America (USA) witnessed a surge of 45.95 percent during the first half of the financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

The overall exports to the USA were recorded as $3323.788 million during July-December (2021-22) against exports of $2277.228 million during July- December (2020-21), showing growth of 45.95 percent, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data revealed.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, exports to the USA during December 2021 also increased by 52.08 percent from $421.516 million to $641.060 million.

Similarly, on a month-on-month basis, exports to the USA rose by 9.50 percent during December 2021 in comparison with exports of $585.892 million in November 2021, the SBP data said. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 28.96 percent in six months, from $11.814 billion to $15.236 billion.

On the other hand, the imports from the USA into the country during the period under review were recorded as $1405.434 million against $994.735 million last year, showing a growth of 41.28 percent in three months of this year.

Meanwhile, on a year-to-year basis, imports from the USA during December 2021 also increased by 53.11 percent from $194.148 million last year to $297.268 million.

On a month-on-month basis, the import from the USA rose by 8.07 percent during December 2021 when compared to the import of $275.054 million in November 2021, the SBP data said. The overall imports into the country increased by 56.93 percent, from $23.201 billion to $36.411 billion.