Ongoing talks in Oslo between the Taliban and representatives of the US and various European states, and also Afghan civil society members, provide perhaps the last opportunity for the new Afghan government to win the trust of the international community just in time to avert a major humanitarian catastrophe at home. Even though they’ve been making promises about human rights, etc, since at least the Doha talks that preceded the US departure from Afghanistan and never honoured them, observers believe this time might be different because of unusual pressure from Russia and China, both of which have been lobbying for resumption of aid to the country.

Moscow is very unhappy that one of the promises the Taliban haven’t kept is funnelling extremists into central Asian states, eg Kazakhstan, while Beijing, also upset about similar matters, has given them an ultimatum about forming the pledged inclusive government or facing its displeasure. Islamabad, too, has plenty of reasons to be unhappy. Not only have they done nothing about TTP, even as the latter increases its attacks inside Pakistan, but the clashes at the border also raises more questions than have yet been answered on both sides

Maybe, the fear of losing what little support they enjoy in the international community is forcing the Taliban leadership to be more flexible. Yet even as they were able to break some ice with Afghan stakeholders ahead of meetings with western diplomats, a lot of people, including Afghan citizens, protested against Norway’s decision to host the Taliban leadership in Oslo. So time is really running out for the Taliban to convince those with the money to end at least some of the suffering of ordinary Afghans that they will finally respect the international covenant on civil and political rights. This is, quite literally, the Taliban’s moment of truth. If they waste this opportunity, they might not get another one for a long, long time. *