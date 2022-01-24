H&S launches PKR 11 Billion worth Residential project in Lahore

H&S, Number 1 Real Estate in UAE launches PKR 11 Billion worth Residential project in Lahore.

H&S Real Estate is a subsidiary of Haqsons Group of companies with its head office in Dubai, UAE. H&S is a global investment company operating in four different countries, United Arab Emirates – Dubai and Ajman, Pakistan – Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, USA – Houston, Japan-Tokyo and Fukuoka, and in Angola- Luanda, and Lubango.

H&S is a renowned name in UAE’s, Dubai Real Estate Development and Property Investments industry, with over 25 years of experience. Playing a leading role in servicing development giants like Emaar, Meraas, and Damac to name a few, H&S has made a trusted mark of its own in the UAE, Now in Pakistan. Established under the flag of the Haq family in 2006, the names behind the success story of this group of companies are; Emad Haq (Vice Chairman Haqsons Group), Saad Haq (Group CEO H&S), and Fahad Haq (CEO-H&S Real Estate)

Adding to its established reputation of being iconic global award-winning company, H&S has announced the launch of its Ultra Luxurious Sky Scraper Residential Project AUTOGRAPH in Lahore Near DHA V.

“AUTOGRAPH by H&S” is truly a unique project aimed at setting the highest levels when it comes to luxury property offerings in Pakistan. The glamour that is associated with the iconic fashion house is only matched by H&S’s standards for delivering luxury homes and lifestyle experiences.

AUTOGRAPH is a residential project spanning over an area of 800,000 sq. Ft., offering 5 types of deluxe apartments. The building consists of 27 floors & 367 luxury units in total, including 4 basement floors, ground floor, mezzanine floor, and 21 other floors, while 18 & 19 are allotted for Duplexes and 20 & 21 are for Triplexes.

Emad Haq, Vice Chairman Haqsons Group said,” We have always believed in creating unique living concepts that meet the different needs of our customers. With the ‘AUTOGRAPH, we are taking our customer-centric approach a notch up. Homes reflect the dreams and aspirations of those who live in them, and we wanted to create a platform that enables our customers to design every aspect of their own living experiences based on their tastes and lifestyles. We have always been at the forefront of innovation in the real estate sector. With this avant-garde concept, we reaffirm our commitment to driving market-leading trends that exceed our customers.”

Besides being able to design their villas, residents of ‘AUTOGRAPH’ will also benefit from living in a community that offers some of the most spectacular outdoors and life-enhancing amenities such as own sky pool and sky gardens, while the super luxury category boasts an infinity pool as well. Equipped with an array of extraordinary amenities; namely a fitness center, various sports facilities, salon, butler services, prayer area, and a café. The unique and innovative architectural design of AUTOGRAPH is ready to serve you with endless comfort in a safe and social environment.

Saad Haq, Group CEO H&S said, “We have already started implementing the project and are confident that the economic situation in Pakistan would stabilize and we are keen to deliver this project in the 3rd Quarter, 2025.

The opening of sales of the residential units of AUTOGRAPH will be from End of January, 2022. AUTOGRAPH developers will provide customers-wishing to own a luxury property with easy payment plans of up to 3.5 years.

For more information on the project, please visit – www.hspropertypk.com

