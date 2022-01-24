Civil defence training for citizens stressed

NAROWAL: District Civil Defence Officer Asim Riaz Wahla has said that civil defence training is essential for citizens to ensure protection in case of any untoward incident.

Delivering a lecture at the government and private schools and institutions, he said that training was being conducted on daily basis by The Civil Defence Department Narowal under the special direction of Director Civil Defence Punjab and under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Saba Asghar.

During this month, more than 20 sessions were conducted in about 10 different schools, and hundreds of students were provided training in fire fighting and first aid rescue, he added. District Civil Defence Officer said that the purpose of this training is to help people to avoid accidents and to minimize loss of life and property and to protect themselves and others in case of accidents.

He said that at the same time, action is being taken by the Civil Defence Department against illegal sale of petrol and LPG. Further, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Narowal, vegetable and fruit markets are also being visited.