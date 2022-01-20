44 new Omicron cases detected in KP

PESHAWAR: The Public Health Reference Laboratory PHRL) of the Khyber Medical University (KMU) detected 44 cases of Omicron in the province, said official data shared by the Health Department here on Thursday.

Out of the total 44 new Omicron cases, 20 infected persons belonged to Peshawar followed by 16 in Mardan. Similarly, 3 cases were from Nowshera, 2 from Bannu, and one each case from Karak, Swat, and Mohmand districts of the province. Furthermore, out of the total cases 29 were male and 15 females of age ranging 15 to 75 years.