Pakistan earns $1051 million from IT services exports in 5 months

Pakistan earned $1051.050 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the first five months of the financial year 2021-22. This shows the growth of 37.55 percent as compared to $764.100 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2020-21, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-November (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 39.39 percent as it surged from $593.170 million last fiscal year to $826.800 million this year. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 47.92 percent, from $200.272 million to $296.246 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 256.52 percent from, $0.276 million to $0.984 million. The export and import of computer software-related services also rose by 48.73 percent, from $142.543 million to $212.008 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $0.506 million from $0.198 million. In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 26.88 percent going up from $249.881 million to $317.056 million. Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review increased by 83.45 percent by going up from $1.450 million to $2.660 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 108.67 percent, from $0.796 million to $1.661 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 52.75 percent, from $0.654 million to $0.999 million. The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 30.75 percent as these went up from $169.480 million to $221.590 million during the year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 38.70 percent during the period as its exports increased from $56.510 million to $78.382 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 26.77 percent, from $112.970 million to $143.208 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.