CCPO takes notice of cop’s death

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Fayyaz Ahmad Dev on Monday took notice of death of a police constable and sought a report from SP Iqbal Town.

He directed to investigate the incident from various aspects. It may be mentioned here that constable Bashir Ahmad deputed at security duty in a college went to washroom along with his official rifle when a gunshot was heard.

The college administration reached the spot and found Bashir Ahmad with bullets injuries. The constable was being shifted to hospital when he breathed his last on the way.