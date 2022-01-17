SACM, Qatar CG discusses investment opportunities

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has met Consul General of State of Qatar HE Mishal M Al Ansari at Consul General Office in Karachi. Secretary Investment Sindh Bilal Ahmed, Director General Public Private Partnership Unit, Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, Deputy Secretary Investment department Yousuf Shaikh and other officers were also present, said a communiqué. Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar informed the Consul General about Investment opportunities in Sindh. He said that there were a number of opportunities in different sectors of business and investment available in the province and the Sindh government was providing numerous facilities to investors by easing the rules and regulations for business and Investment. ‘We are also welcoming investment in terms of Public-Private Partnerships,’ he said adding that in view of our attractive investment policies, not only local but foreign investors are also taking interest in investment in different sectors.













