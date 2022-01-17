PM arrives in Peshawar

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Peshawar on Monday on a brief visit.

Upon arrival, the prime minister was received by Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and others.

The prime minister will hold important meetings with Governor Khyber Pakthunkhwa Shah Farman and Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa to review progress on various development projects.

The prime minister will also preside over different meetings and would meet members of the provincial assembly.