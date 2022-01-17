PM stresses upon efforts to embody principles of Riyasat-i-Madina

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday stressed upon continuous struggle to embody as a nation and state the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina as laid down by the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

The prime minister on his twitter handle posted his article published in English daily, the Express Tribune, titled “Spirit of Riyasat-i-Madina: transforming Pakistan”.

“Explaining guiding principles of Riyasat-i-Madina as laid down by our Prophet PBUH creating the foundation of the greatest civilisation of all times. In Pak, to realize our potential today we have to struggle to embody these principles as a nation & state,” the prime minister tweeted.

According to Prime Minister’s views expressed in his piece of writing the core of every civilization was its spiritual principles; when they died, the civilization died.

“In Islamic civilization, the manifestation of our spiritual principles happened in the Prophet’s (SAW) Madina. Besides many other important principles, there were five very important guiding principles upon which the state of Madina was built. These principles are unity, justice and rule of law leading to meritocracy, strong moral and ethical foundation, inclusion of all humans in progress and prosperity, and finally, the quest for knowledge,” he added.

The Prime Minister said to help revive the spirit of the covenant of Madina, National Rahmatul Lil ‘Alamin Authority (NRA) has been formed.