Liver, kidney transplant facility landmark step of govt: Bangash

Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash on Sunday said that free Liver and kidney transplant facility to people of Khyber Pakhtunkwa under Sehat Card scheme was yet another historic step of the provincial government. In a statement, he said that MoU has been signed between KP government,

Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Lahore and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan to provide free treatment facilities to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said provincial government will provide Rs.5 million per patient on liver transplant and Rs. 1.4 million per patient on kidney transplant.

Bangash said that KP government will sign MoUs with other best hospitals to provide free medical facilities under Sehat Card Plus. He said that now poor people suffering from terminal diseases could afford organs transplant in best hospitals.