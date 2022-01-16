Waheed Baloch holds lead on third day of RDH Golf

KARACHI: The third round of Bank Al Habib’s 11th Rashid D Habib Memorial National Professional Golf Tournament 2022 was played at Karachi Golf Club here on Saturday. After Friday’s cut, 54 professionals participated in round 3 yesterday. Waheed Baloch of KGC increased his lead on third day’s leaderboard and carded 203-13 under par. Defending champion Muhammad Shabbir succeeded to second place while sharing 208-8 under par along with Hamza Amin. Ansar Mehmood was at 4th position with 210-6 under par. Out of 27 golfers in senior professional category, Muhammad Akram of Gymkhana Club was leading the first day with 69-3 under par. He was followed by Asghar Ali of Gymkhana with 71-1 under par. After round one, 17 golfers qualified in this category to play in round two on Sunday (today). Muhammad Saqib of Lahore Garrison Gymkhana with 8 over par was leading 23 golfers who participated in junior professional category today. Jawad Ahmed from Peshawar was following him with nine over par. Ten golfers qualified for the final round. The final round of the tournament will be played today to decide the winner of the tournament.













