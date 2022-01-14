Govt forms special medical board to examine Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday formed a special medical board to examine the medical reports of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Punjab government spokesperson Hasaan Khawar tweeted, “the Punjab government has constituted a nine-member special medical board comprising senior professors to examine the medical reports of Nawaz Sharif and give its opinion regarding his fitness for travel back to the country.”

“The board will submit its report within five days,” he said.

وفاقی کابینہ کے فیصلے کی روشنی میں حکومت پنجاب نے نواز شریف کی میڈیکل رپورٹس کے جائزے اور ان کی واپسی کے بارے میں رائے دینے کیلئے سینئر پروفیسروں پر مشتمل 9 رکنی سپیشل میڈیکل بورڈ تشکیل دے دیا ہے۔ یہ بورڈ 5 دن کے اندر اپنی رپورٹ پیش کرے گا۔ pic.twitter.com/IEGCfuWUGR — Hasaan Khawar (@hasaankhawar) January 14, 2022

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan earlier wrote a letter to the provincial government asking it to form a medical board to examine the former premier’s medical reports. The federal cabinet had instructed the AGP Office to initiate proceedings for “apparent violation of the Undertakings” given before the Lahore High Court (LHC) to enable the PML-N supremo to travel abroad.

According to the notification issued by the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education, the Board which will submit its report to the provincial government within five days consists of Professor Dr. Arif Nadeem (the convener), Dr. Ghayyasul Nabi Tayyab, Professor Dr. Saqib Saeed, Professor Dr. Shahid Hameed, Professor Dr. Bilal S. Muhauiddin, Professor Dr. Ambreen Hamid, Professor Dr. Shafeequr Rehman, Professor Dr. Mona Aziz, and Dr. Khadija Irfan Khawaja.

The doctors will study the 29-page medical report sent by Nawaz Sharif from London to Pakistan.