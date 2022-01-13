Nutritional Status of Servicemen

Nutritional status is explained as a “condition of the body with respect to dietary influences like the nutrients level in the body and the effects of these nutrients to keep the normal metabolic balance of the human body.”

Meanwhile, the WHO defines nutrition as the adequate intake of food as per individual requirements. An adequate and balanced diet combined with regular physical exercise is the hallmark of good health. Optimum nutritional status is important to derive maximum benefits from training the forces and it can affect the health status and wellbeing of the servicemen. The present study was conducted to explicate the nutritional composition of different food items in the standard ration as well as device ration of servicemen considering geographical deployment location and physical activity level of servicemen keeping in view food guidelines and standards of nutrients. Accordingly, food items of the selected rations were collected from different suppliers and were analysed using food analysis techniques by AOAC. Results indicated that the carbohydrate content of ration provided to the soldiers is 722g (71.37 per cent), fats 164.19g (16.22 per cent) and proteins 125g (12.39 per cent) as well as total caloric contents of 4867.59 Kcal/soldier/day. Servicemen at higher altitudes i.e., at 15000 feet and above sea level, supplied with extra rations to cope with extra caloric requirements and replacement of fresh fruits and vegetables. A suggested caloric plan was advised for 4045.85±114 kcals and macronutrients distribution of carbohydrates (68 per cent), fats (17.5 per cent) and proteins (14.5 per cent) were recommended. Conclusively, the calorie density of the existing ration scale was on the higher side which needs rationalisation and nutrition awareness programs should be conducted to increase the knowledge about better health and nutrition status.

There is a need to modify eating patterns and habits while improving physical activity on daily basis for a healthy and long life.

The findings of the current study indicate that the present ration scale for servicemen, both in plains and higher altitudes are adequate considering the nutrient density of different items in ration whereas, the ration scale for servicemen at plains (<9000 feet) is more in terms of calories and nutrient contents. Considering the nutritional needs at high altitudes needs to be adjusted as calories are higher as well as quantity of proteins and fats be increased and carbohydrates should be reduced. Also, healthy food items like fish, fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh milk and dried fruits may be added to the menu to meet the nutritional needs. Simple and refined sugars may be abolished in phases from the menu as well as replacement of vegetable ghee partial if not total with refined edible oils should be considered on priority. In the present scenario of proven health benefits of natural antioxidants, their consumption could be increased through the inclusion of herbal-based products in the ration. Further, one of the important factors in nutrition education is to motivate about healthy food choices and abandon unhealthy food products. The study was also carried out to determine the incidence of overweight and obesity in servicemen regarding their area of duty, feeding habits and also to identify risk factors. Accordingly, a total of 2,501.0 servicemen were selected from all over Pakistan in a multiple-stage stratified sampling. Nutrition assessment was performed using body mass index (BMI), Waist to Hip ratio (WHR) and dietary assessment using food frequency questionnaire. Data was analysed by using the SPSS version 25. Regression was used to find risk factors of obesity and WHR. About 1/4th of the armed force servicemen were smokers. Approximately, 1/5th of them were overweight and about one-quarter of them were eating fruits and vegetables for <3days/ week and <4 days/week respectively. Only 1/3rd of them were physically active for at least <40 minutes per day. Age and fruits intake were significantly predicting BMI with a direct relation and vegetable intake was negatively correlated to the BMI. Age and service structure were significant two predictors of WHR while physical activity was negatively correlated to WHR.

It is concluded that there is a need to modify eating patterns and habits as well as improve physical activity on daily basis for healthy and long life. The prevalence of overweight/ obesity in servicemen reported to be 23.4 per cent, which is out of 2501 individuals, 550 (21 per cent) overweight, 36 (1.4 per cent) are obese and 30(1.2 per cent) are underweight. The results also reported overweight individuals are more than underweight. A comparison with other contemporary servicemen showed that the ratio of overweight/obesity of Pakistan is quite healthy, the ratio of underweight is quite less as compared to other countries which signify the fact that dietary needs of servicemen are looked after in a befitting manner. Comparing the BMI values with civilian adults, more were obese as compared to overweight (Varte et al. 2011). The prevalence of overweight in case of officers, out of total 140, the maximum number 84 (60 per cent) are in the age group 31-40 years, while in case of Junior Commissioned servicemen, out of total 152 the maximum number 83(69.2 per cent) are in age group 41-50years. In the case of general duty servicemen, the maximum number 158 (61.2 per cent) out of 258, fall in the age group 31-40 years. In the case of the prevalence of obesity, the maximum number i.e. 27(75 per cent) out of 36, fall in the age group 31-40 years for all the ranks. All the underweight individuals are general duty individuals and they are in the age group 25-30 years. When we take into account the place of duty and nature of duty, the maximum number (60 per cent) of excess weight individuals from all the ranks are in the cantonment areas who are deployed on sedentary and peacetime jobs/duties. The maximum number of study subjects have been eating from prescribed dining facilities (94.6 per cent), signifying that food is readily available for consumption. The physical fitness of an individual includes psychological, behavioural, medical, nutritional, spiritual, and social health. Regular exercise can have a constructive impact on social health. It is very much imperative that servicemen be physically fit. The study findings indicated that approximately 1/5th of the study population were found overweight and only 1/3rd of them were physically active for at least <40 minutes per day. Age and fruits consumption were directly related to body mass index. Age and rank were directly related to waist to hip ratio. Physical activity was inversely related to WHR and vegetable consumption was inversely related to BMI. By analysing the current nutrition status, it is concluded that there is a need to modify the eating patterns and habits as well as improve physical activity on a daily basis.

The writer is a freelance columnist.