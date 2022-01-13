1,648 new Covid cases detected across Sindh

Fortunately no death stemming from Coronavirus reported on Wednesday, however 1,648 new cases emerged when 13,219 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Wednesday.

Shah said that fortunately no death was reported. He added that till last Tuesday the number death was 7,691.

Shah said that 13,219 samples were tested which detected 1,648 cases that constituted 12.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 7,295,420 tests have been conducted against which 490,285 cases were diagnosed, of them 95.7 percent or 469,353 patients have recovered, including 145 overnight. The CM said that currently 13,241 patients were under treatment, of them 12,940 were in home isolation, 122 at isolation centers and 179 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 172 patients was stated to be critical, including 14 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 1,648 new cases, 1,405 have been detected from Karachi, including 540 from East, 334 South, 228 Central, 111 Malir, 101 West and 91 Korangi. Hyderabad has 85, Nausheroferoze 24, Tando Muhammad Khan 18, Jamshoro and Matiari 15 each, Badin 13, Tharparkar 12, Tando Allahyar 11, Sanghar and Thatta 8 each, Larkana and Umerkot 5 each, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad 4 each, Ghotki 3, Sukkur 2, Dadu, Khairpur and Shikarpur 1 each. Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 30,929,612 vaccinations have been administered upto January 10th, and added during the last 24 hours 191,729 vaccines were inoculated – in total 31,121,341 vaccines have administered which constituted 56.32 percent of the vaccine eligible population. The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.