The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued the notification re-notifying the CNG retail prices as per the new percentage to collect the sales tax.

FBR set Rs134.57 per kg price for the Region-1 including KP, Baluchistan, and Potohar. While FBR set Rs128.11 per kg price for the region-2 that comprises Sindh and Punjab except Potohar areas. The notification released on Tuesday will be effective from Jan 1, 2022.