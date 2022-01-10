Opposition demands judicial inquiry into Murree tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif, the Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, on Monday demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the Murree incident.

Speaking during a session of the National Assembly, Shahbaz condemned the mismanagement on part of the government that, according to him, led to the tragic deaths. The opposition leader also demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the Murree incident in which 23 tourists died after being trapped in their cars on roads due to heavy snowfall.

He said, “The Murree tragedy occurred due to an administrative failure and it demonstrates the incompetency and criminal negligence of the incumbent government.”He further said that it was not the first time that Murree received heavy snowfall and this time, snowstorms had been forecast, so the authorities concerned could have taken preventative measures beforehand.

The Opposition leader said the “nation will not pardon the government for its criminal negligence.”

